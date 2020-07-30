Janice Colleen Schlaadt
10/17/1936 - 7/17/2020
Jan Schlaadt passed away on July 17, 2020, at her home in Eugene.
Jan was born on October 17, 1936, in Portland to Earl and Marie Ray. She lived there until she was in third grade and her family moved to Hermiston. She loved living on her family's farm with her parents and older sister, Arlene. Her family moved to Aurora when Jan was in high school and she graduated from North Marion High School in 1954. She then attended Oregon State University and graduated with a B.S. in Business Education in 1958. She later returned to OSU to get her Master's Degree.
After graduating from college, Jan started teaching at Franklin High School in Portland. In 1959, she was called out of class by her principal so that he could introduce her to Dick Schlaadt, who was a substitute teacher (Dick graduated from Franklin High School in 1953 and the principal had been his social studies teacher and scholarship counselor). Jan had already committed to a job in Hayward, California the following school year, so she moved there to teach before returning to Portland and reconnecting with Dick. They got married on February 16, 1963.
A few years after getting married, Jan and Dick moved to Eugene. Jan worked in the Eugene School District for 30 years, first as a high school teacher and then as a high school counselor. Jan was a phenomenal teacher and counselor and she had a positive impact on so many students. One of the assistant principals with whom Jan worked at South Eugene High School and at Churchill High School described Jan as "the best of the best in everything she did". Of Jan she also said, "I will never, ever forget that beautifully dressed, elegant woman, outshone only by her inner beauty and love for others."
After retiring, Jan enjoyed traveling with her husband. She traveled to five continents and her adventures included going on a luge ride in Germany, parasailing in Hawaii, and riding a camel in Africa. In addition to traveling, Jan enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working in her yard, and volunteering. She served on the board of the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, she was an active member of Assistance League of Eugene, and she volunteered many hours at Douglas Gardens Elementary School where her daughter teaches third grade.
Jan's family was her passion. She and Dick made a great team. About Dick and Jan, a family friend wrote, "We loved them together because they were so sweet and supportive. We can't think of another couple more attuned to each other." Jan helped create many fond memories for her children, including holidays filled with decorations and family traditions, handmade Halloween costumes, and fun times at Sunriver playing tennis and riding bikes. As adults, her children enjoyed vacationing with her in Palm Springs and going on a cruise in Mexico. She was their sounding board and they always knew that they could count on her support. She and Dick had been married for 43 years when he passed away in 2007. Although she was devastated by the loss of her beloved husband, she showed incredible strength and courage for her children. She always led by example and this was no exception. Her children, and then her grandchildren, were her world and she would have done anything for them. Jan is survived by her four children, Mike, Phil, Kathy, and Steve; two daughters-in-law, Suzy and Tammy; and four grandchildren, Kayla, Lauren, Zach and Mackenzie.
In a letter to Jan's children, a family friend wrote, "Jan Schlaadt was a remarkable woman: unfailingly kind, beautiful, intelligent, hardworking, quietly competent, empathetic, loyal." She went on to write, "We always loved your Mom – she was funny and cute, and we felt optimistic after being around her. There are not many people who always seem to see the good in others, but your Mom did." Jan was an amazing person, educator, wife, mom, grandma, and friend! She is already greatly missed!!
Memorial contributions may be made to Douglas Gardens Elementary School. The address is 3680 Jasper Rd., Springfield, OR 97478.
