Janice Elizabeth Schimelpfenig Meile
6/28/1934 - 10/15/2019
Janice Elizabeth Schimelpfenig Meile of Oakville, Washington passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Centralia. She was 85. Janice was born June 28, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Dorothy (Reasoner) Dooley. She was raised in Ridgefield and the Vancouver, Washington area and had also lived in Minnesota.
Janice graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1951 and attended Clark College for 1 year. She had worked for Nabisco in Portland, Oregon, Alcoa in Vancouver, Lumber Wholesale in Portland and J & W Shake in Ridgefield. She had attended Lutheran Churches in both Vancouver and Ocean Park, Washington.
Janice married Walter R. Schimelpfenig in 1954, he passed away in 1996. On October 11, 2006 Janice married Bernard H. Meile at a Benedictine Chapel of the Rock on Shaw Island, Washington.
In addition to her loving husband Bernard "Buck" she is also survived by her children Rick Schimelpfenig; Gregory, Jeffrey, Marcus, Matthew and Bernard Meile III; Jerri Lee Jones, Joni Kay Keeney, Lisa Danette Duncan, Julia Marie Reaves, Cory Renee Dubuis and Stephanie Kaye Shriver; sisters JoAnn Schimelpfenig, Patricia (David) Hagensen and Pamela (Dee) Farr; 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Janice was laid to rest at Ridgefield Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held on November 21st at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elma, Washington at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials in memory of Janice are suggested to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, S.D. 57326.
To share memories or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary in Montesano, Washington.
