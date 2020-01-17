|
|
Sister Janice Jackson, SNJM
March 12, 1933 - Jan. 13, 2020
Sister Janice Marie Jackson, SNJM, age 86, died in Lake Oswego, January 13, 2020. A Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary for 65 years, her funeral will be held at 11 a.m., January 23, 2020, in the Chapel of the Holy Names, Marylhurst, Oregon.
Janice was born March 12, 1933, in Salem, welcomed by her parents Louis Clark and Dorothy (Pickens) Jackson. She was later joined by two sisters and a brother. The Jackson family resettled in Salem in 1945. Janice attended St Joseph's Grade School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1951.
She entered the Holy Names Sisters, receiving the name Sister Stephen James. She completed a teaching degree at Marylhurst College and taught in Seattle, Portland, Lake Oswego and finally at St. Vincent's School in Salem.
In 1971 Janice received her calling to pursue a Master of Counseling from the University of Oregon. As part of her studies, she envisioned a program to serve those in the penal system. Janice started the highly successful Sponsors, Inc., in Eugene, serving Lane county prisoners. She affirmed and uplifted the dignity of hundreds of men and women as they transitioned from prison back to the community. When she retired from Sponsors, she continued on the board of directors.
In retirement Janice served as spiritual advisor and retreat guide to women in Eugene, and marketed her photographic art. In 2014, after living in Eugene for 43 years, she moved to Mary's Woods at Marylhurst in Lake Oswego.
Janice is survived by her sisters Judy Fischer (Bonney Lake, WA) and Susan (Don) Stuhr (Salem) and her brother Stephen Jackson (Eugene). Eight nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews benefited from her caring devotion to family. She is also survived by her dear friend and adopted family member Evelyn Gerardo Challis (Michael) and the members of her religious community.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sponsors, 338 Hwy 99 N, Eugene, OR 97402 or to Sisters of the Holy Names Retirement Fund, P.O. Box 398, Marylhurst, OR 97036 or online at www.snjmusontario.org/donate.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020