Janice Lynn Kinkade
February 7, 1945 - September 7, 2020
Janice Lynn Kinkade, was born February 7, 1945 in Calgary, Alberta Canada to Cyril and Marion Gillis. Janice lived the first 18 years of her life in Canada where she graduated from Rossland High School. Shortly thereafter, she moved to California to be with her mother and her stepfather Danny Mealey. Janice met DeRoss Kinkade, who was stationed at Mather Air Force Base, in California. They married on February 12, 1965 in the Oakland, CA Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Janice and DeRoss moved to Indiana and later Spokane, WA where their first child, Brent, was born. In 1967, Janice and DeRoss settled in his hometown of Cottage Grove, Oregon and gave birth to Wayne, Mark, Kevin, and Karen. Janice and DeRoss remained in Cottage Grove the rest of Janice's life.
Janice worked briefly as a telephone operator for Indiana Bell before raising the children. Janice once wrote "nothing has been more special than [my children] coming to share our home. They are my pride and joy and give me more pleasure than I could ever have imagined." Janice loved the time she was able to spend with her mom on 'work' trips all over the country and Canada. She also loved the vacations when all the kids were still at home as the family traveled around the county by station wagon, and later a van and tent trailer, to see the sights. As her children grew, her grandchildren took center stage; she adored and was adored by them.
Her faith was an integral part of her life. Every aspect and activity of her life in one way or another revolved around the church. She loved serving children, youth and her friends in numerous capacities. Janice cherished the life-long friendships she made at church.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, 4 sons and daughter, 3 daughters in-law and a son in-law. She and DeRoss have 10 granddaughters, 3 grandsons as well as one great-granddaughter (nature has a way of balancing out). Janice is also survived by 2 brothers, 3 sisters and a loving stepfather. Janice was preceded in death by her mother and father, two sisters and a brother.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment at Fir Grove Cemetery.
