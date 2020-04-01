|
Janice Marie Anderson
May 10, 1948 - March 26, 2020
Jan passed away Thursday evening March 26 at home with her husband and daughters. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to parents Wilson Q Anderson & Ruth L (Carter) Anderson. She grew up in Twin Falls with older sister Elaine Bunch and younger brother Steve Anderson.
Jan married Thomas Pene in 1971, they divorced in 1975.
Jan married John Joyce in 1977. Their first daughter Caitlin was born 1982 and second daughter Ashley was born 1984.
Jan attended St. Edwards Elementary, Twin Falls Middle School and graduated Twin Falls High School in 1966. She attended the University of Idaho then transferred and graduated the University of Oregon in 1970 with a BS in psychology. While an undergraduate at Oregon Jan received a Ford Fellowship to study Japanese for 2 months at a private language school in Tokyo. During 1971 and 1972 Jan attended Oregon taking graduate courses focusing on accounting while working at the U of O library and the Oregon Daily Emerald as a bookkeeper.
With her newfound interest in accounting Jan began her public accounting career in 1973 with Herzinger, Porter, Addison & Blind and Coopers & Lybrand. She obtained her Certified Public Accountant license in 1975. Jan left public accounting during 1980 to be a controller at Hannum Imports in Eugene. During 1982 and 1983 she worked as a trust controller for law firm Cummings & Lockwood in Greenwich CT while husband John worked in NYC. Upon her return to Eugene in 1984 she started her public accounting practice as Anderson & Associates until retirement in 2016. Jan was always appreciative of the mentors that meant so much to her education and accounting career, Paul Frishkoff at the U of O, Jay Zirkle at the Herzinger firm and Ron Blind at Coopers.
Jan had many tax and accounting clients in her nearly 40+ years in practice. Dick, Jinny & the boys, Borzi, Jim and Steve deserve a shout out as the stalwarts. Thanks to all who were clients/friends for your support over the years.
Jan was a volunteer. Junior Achievement, Girl Scouts as Council member and President and national operational volunteer (NOV), Marist Foundation finance committee and Marist "Mark Benoit" volunteer of the year in 2002.
Jan was a sailor, bike rider, Oregon sports fan and reluctant jogger. In the 70's she owned and raced 13 and 15ft sailboats. In the 80's the family had a 25ft sailboat that they sailed on Fern Ridge for over 30 years. Bike rides with friends or family were a joy on the roads or event rides like the Five Boro Bike Tour in NYC and Monster Cookie Metric Century in Salem. The San Juan's were a regular vacation destination for charter on sailboats or power boats. Football season ticket holders for over 40 years and women's basketball for over 20. Unfortunately Jan could only attend the first two years of this year's wonderful teams. Reluctant jogging eventually led to completion of several half-marathons.
Jan is survived by husband John, daughters Caitlin (Adam) Joyce and Ashley (Ryan) McBride , granddaughters Hadley and Harper and stepdaughter Keslie (Matt) Joyce and her daughter Winter, sister Elaine and niece Carolynn, brother Steve, wife Denise and niece Gillian.
The family thanks brother Don and wife Nancy, nephews Jay and Seth, the "old shoes", Mike & Janet, Mike & Marianne, Armond & Sue, Gary & Joanne, Mike & Judy and friends Dennis and Gail for your long-time friendship but especially your caring and support during the last three years, we love you. To Frannie & Stephanie of Cascade Hospice and Wilma of Visiting Angels, we are so grateful.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Until then be safe and healthy.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020