Janice Tarbet of Eugene, OR passed away on April 1, 2019 after a long fight with dementia and type 1 diabetes. She was 74.
Janice Marie Tarbet
October 18, 1944 -
April 1, 2019
Janice was born on October 18th, 1944 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and was raised in Albany, OR with her two brothers. Janice met Harvey Tarbet in the 60's and they eloped in Newport, OR at the All Nations Lutheran Church on August 16, 1963. They raised their three children together in Albany until the family moved to Eugene in 1976. Janice worked as a bank teller at Key Bank for 28 years until her retirement in 2006, and was a long time member at Messiah Lutheran Church.
Janice enjoyed long walks around town often accompanied by friends, including her beloved cousin, Daphne. She loved spending time in the kitchen and as a true Norwegian, mastered the craft of making Lefse. She was a perfect mother, a patient wife, a devoted Christian and a tremendous friend. She will be very missed.
Janice is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harvey; her older brother, Gary; two children, Kirk & Kaaren; two granddaughters, Kyla & Anna; four grandsons, Sean, Ethan, Kaelan & Liam; one great-granddaughter, Malia and son and daughter in-law, Shannon and Jay. She has finally been reunited with many loved ones, including her loving parents, Gil & Nephie, her brother, Johnny, and her son, Keith.
A celebration of life will be held at Shadow Hills Country Club in Eugene, OR on Saturday, April 20th at 2PM. All who knew her are welcome to join and share their favorite memories of Janice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janice's name to the .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019