Janice Sprecher
April 15, 1927 - June 15, 2020
Janice Elaine Sprecher (nee Murray), aged 93, passed away June 15, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Janice was born in Eugene April 15, 1927, and was the daughter of Artiste and Olin (Hap) Murray. Janice graduated from Eugene High in 1945 and married Gordon Sprecher that same year after his return from World War II where he served as a B-17 pilot.
Janice and Gordon moved to Los Angeles in 1951 when Gordon began his career as a pilot with United Air Lines. With Gordon's retirement in 1977, they returned to Eugene and built a charming retirement home nestled in the trees and hillside in College Crest.
Janice was an exceptionally loving wife, mother and grandmother, an excellent cook and decades ahead of her time regarding nutritious and healthy eating. Janice is predeceased by husband Gordon and son Marshall Scott Sprecher. She is survived by sons Randy and Greg and daughter Cindy, four grandchildren, Kecia Sprecher, Justin Sprecher, Laci Pope and Josi Sprecher and two great-grandchildren, Shane Johnson and Olivia Marie Pope.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
April 15, 1927 - June 15, 2020
Janice Elaine Sprecher (nee Murray), aged 93, passed away June 15, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Janice was born in Eugene April 15, 1927, and was the daughter of Artiste and Olin (Hap) Murray. Janice graduated from Eugene High in 1945 and married Gordon Sprecher that same year after his return from World War II where he served as a B-17 pilot.
Janice and Gordon moved to Los Angeles in 1951 when Gordon began his career as a pilot with United Air Lines. With Gordon's retirement in 1977, they returned to Eugene and built a charming retirement home nestled in the trees and hillside in College Crest.
Janice was an exceptionally loving wife, mother and grandmother, an excellent cook and decades ahead of her time regarding nutritious and healthy eating. Janice is predeceased by husband Gordon and son Marshall Scott Sprecher. She is survived by sons Randy and Greg and daughter Cindy, four grandchildren, Kecia Sprecher, Justin Sprecher, Laci Pope and Josi Sprecher and two great-grandchildren, Shane Johnson and Olivia Marie Pope.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.