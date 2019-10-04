|
|
Janie Elizabeth Tucker
September 14, 1958 - September 27, 2019
The world lost a beautiful, sparkling, spitfire of a woman with the passing of Janie Tucker, a resident of Eugene/Veneta since 1976. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kent Macdonald. She passed of natural causes at home on September 27. Janie was known for her enthusiasm for life and never doing anything halfway - from operating her own salon (Studio 340) for 20 years and MacTucker, Inc. with her husband for 21 years, to entertaining their many friends with inventive parties and amazing food, being a long-time volunteer for the Lane County SMART reading program, and particularly for her love of the outdoors and passion for gardening. There will be no formal memorial service, however her husband Kent and sister Rebecca Wood would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have reached out to express their condolences. If anyone wishes to make a memorial gift in Janie's name, we ask that you direct those to the Lane County SMART reading program at 500 Main Street, Suite D, Springfield, Oregon 97477 / Phone: 541-600-8035.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019