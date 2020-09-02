Janie San Romani
March 1, 1947 - August 23, 2020
Janie San Romani passed away on August 23, 2020, due to complications from lung cancer. She was 73 years old. Janie was the most devoted and beloved mom and friend to all whose lives she touched. She is survived by her husband, Archie, her daughters, Tami Falkenstein Hennick and Raegan San Romani Chapman, her sons, Kory Falkenstein and Sean San Romani; eight grandchildren: Emma and Ava Hennick, Sydney and Quinn Chapman, Hailli and Jacob Falkenstein, and Edward and Philip San Romani, and two great grandchildren, Madison and Wesley. Also surviving is her brother, Jack Foster, her nephew Kirk Foster, and her niece Dana Hamersly.
Janie spent most of her adult life in the mountains where she could often find sunshine and always felt at peace. She was an avid skier her entire life and passed her love of the sport on to her children. Devoting her weekends to her kids' skiing led Janie to begin what would be decades of volunteer work. She began serving as Chief of Course for the Emerald Ski League when her kids were in high school, and continued to serve the league in that capacity long after her kids graduated and moved on. In 1996 Janie joined the Santiam Pass Ski Patrol where she received a National Appointment in 2003. Janie served the Patrol in many capacities, including as Patrol Director from 2002-2006, Oregon Region OEC Administrator from 2006-2009, and Pacific Northwest Division OEC Supervisor from 2010-2020. She received numerous awards in recognition of her leadership and dedication at the local level, including Outstanding New Patroller in 1997, and Outstanding Patroller in 1999 and 2006. At the Oregon Region level, Janie was awarded Outstanding Patrol Director in 2006, and at the Pacific Northwest Division Level, she was awarded Outstanding Patrol Director in 2006, Outstanding Administrator Award in 2014, and Division Director's Distinguished Service Award in 2019. Finally, at the National Level, Janie was awarded a Yellow Merit Star in 2008 and the Meritorious Service Award in 2013. Her service to National Ski Patrol left an unparalleled legacy of hard work and dedication and she leaves behind legions of friends who will dearly miss her sharp wit, positive attitude and magnetic personality.
Janie was also an Open Water Scuba Instructor, and through Eugene Skin Divers Supply she taught hundreds of people to dive with her signature patience and calm demeanor. She loved exploring oceans around the world with her friends, and equally loved diving locally with the ESDS family.
An alumni of the University of Oregon and OHSU, Janie worked as a dental hygienist for more than 30 years and was loved by her patients. Following retirement, she spent her mornings swimming at River Road Park with her close group of "swim buddies," and found great comfort in the water and sisterhood there. She also loved walks along the river and hiking Mt. Pisgah with her dog, Rex. In the evenings you could find Janie in her backyard surrounded by her beautiful plants and flowers, enjoying a glass of wine with friends and family. As one of her best friends said, "if you were with Janie, you were destined for many, many good hearted laughs." She will be so intensely missed by her family and the friends she leaves behind.
We are hosting a celebration of Janie's life at Sweet Cheeks Winery on October 4 at 6:30 p.m., located at 27007 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene, Oregon 97405.
A scholarship in honor of Janie has been created at River Road Swim Club, and donations can be sent to River Road Park and Recreation District, 1400 Lake Drive, Eugene, OR 97404, or made by phone to 541-688-4052.
A memorial fund in Janie's name has been created through Santiam Pass Ski Patrol, and donations can be made to SPSP, 960 Sunmist Ct SE, Salem, OR 97306, or through PayPal on the patrol webpage at http://www.santiampassskipatrol.org/documents/donate.html
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy