Janyce Gates
1943 - 2020
Janyce Gates
July 16, 1943 - July 8, 2020
Janyce Marie Gates of Springfield passed away July 8, 2020, eight days shy of her 77th birthday. Janyce passed away at her home along the Mohawk River which she and husband Tom built 34 years ago. Janyce was the ninth of nine children born to Frank and Florence Stuck. Janyce was born in Greeley, Colorado, when she was an infant the family moved from Colorado to Portland, Oregon.
Jan (as she liked to be called) is survived by her daughter Kristine, granddaughter Brooklynn, grandson Jordan, granddaughter Katie, sisters Elaine and Joyce and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, son Randy, parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Memorial service will be held after COVID restrictions are lifted.
