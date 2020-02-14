|
Jason Rauscher
04/27/1972 - 01/26/2020
Jason was born April 27, 1972 in Garden Grove, California. At the age of 2, he moved with his mom to Encino, California and met his Step-Dad Robert Sharber and siblings. In 1974 Jason moved to Eugene, OR where he attended Cal Young Middle School and graduated from Churchill High School. After graduation, Jason continued his education at Lane Community College and worked for the Arc of Lane County and Lane Community College. Jason lived with his family until 2011, when he moved to Alvord Taylor Inc, where he resided until he passed away on January 26, 2020. In his time with us, Jason built many relationships and taught many lessons. Jason could often be seen frequenting 7-11 with staff for slurpees and/or visiting friends. Jason was a true ray of sunshine and greeted everyone, friend or stranger, with the most genuine greeting, a big smile and most often times a hug. Those who knew Jason were truly blessed. Survivors include Jason's mom and step-dad, Robert and Linda Sharber, a brother Carl Sharber, Sister Jana Wrighter, 12 nieces and nephews, 1 great-niece and 1 great nephew. Services are planned at Andreasons Springfield Cremation on Friday, February 21st, at 2:00 p.m. No flowers please.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020