Jay Eck
09/07/1955 - 12/28/2019
Jay Allen Eck, 64, of Springfield Oregon, passed away on December 28, 2019. He was born in Perham, MN, to parents Leo and Shirley (Sansburn) Eck. Jay had fond memories of living on a dairy farm in Frazee, MN in his early childhood. His family moved to the Blue River area when he was in third grade. Weeks after graduating from McKenzie High School, Jay joined the US Air Force, serving from 1973-1975. On June 15, 1974, Jay married his high school sweetheart, Dana Gray (Bierschwale). Together they raised their family of three children and were married 39 years (divorcing in 2014). Jay was active in the McKenzie community as a Booster Club member, a coach, and member of McKenzie Bible Fellowship. Jay worked "in the woods" for Rosboro Lumber Company as a heavy equipment operator for 17 years. Following a back injury, Jay started a second career as a construction project manager after earning a Project Management/Estimator Certificate at VoTech Institute in Milwaukie, Oregon. Jay worked for over two decades in both commercial construction and non-profit facilities/contract management until he became disabled due to acquiring MDS (bone marrow cancer). Jay was happiest when hunting, fishing, or working outdoors. When "stuck inside," Jay designed metal sculpture in his shop or could be found in his recliner cheering on his Minnesota Vikings. Jay is survived by his sons Jared (Tammy) Eck and Marshall (Tabitha) Eck, his daughter Jaydi (Marc) Fullerton, his nephew-like-a-son Ryan Davidson, his former wife/forever friend Dana Gray, and his 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Cathy Barleeus, Karen Simmons, and Josie Treece, and his brother, Toby Eck. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Dale McFarland, and his baby brother Donald. A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Eugene Mission.
