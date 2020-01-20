|
|
Jay R. Trunnell
10/3/1956 - 1/11/2020
Jay R. Trunnell, 63, passed away peacefully with family by his side on 1/11/2020 after a nearly 5-year fight with Stage 4 colorectal/liver cancer and leukemia. Jay was born in Eugene, Oregon on 10/3/56 to Jess R. and Vivian A. Trunnell. Jay was a lifelong Eugene resident, graduating from Sheldon High School in 1974. Jay's working career included EWEB, Country Coach and for many years a self employed landscaper. Flower gardens were his passion.
Jay's love for his family was strong and his greatest source of joy, followed closely by his love of the Ducks. Jay was a season football ticket holder since 1982. One of his recent highlights was being a Fight Like A Duck recipient.
Jay is survived by his daughters Molly Henderson (Jeff), Jackie Van der Zwan (Shane) both of Eugene and Jessica Trunnell of Portland; 5 grandchildren, including Emerald, Natalie and Jett Henderson; a sister Fran Trunnell (Demi) and brother Ron Trunnell (Ken) both of Eugene.
A Celebration of Life for Jay will be held Saturday February 8th, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Center For Spiritual Living, 390 Vernal Street Eugene, OR 97401. Jay requested Oregon Duck attire be worn to the Celebration.
In Jay's honor there will be a barrel at the Celebration for Food for Lane County to collect canned/packaged food. Financial donations would be appreciated to (LLS.org).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25, 2020