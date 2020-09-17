Jean Ambrose
May 22, 1931 - September 12, 2020
Jean Marie Ambrose died peacefully in her Eugene home on September 12. She was 89.
The daughter of Dick and Mildred Crakes, Jean was born in Eugene on May 22, 1931. Her interests and her friends were global, but her heart was in Eugene.
Jean graduated from Eugene High and attended Willamette University, where she joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Though she earned her teaching degree from Colorado State College of Education, she cherished her time at Willamette, maintaining many lifelong friends from her time in Salem.
After graduating, Jean moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and started her teaching career at The Lab School in Palo Alto. It was while living in the Bay Area that Jean met her husband, Burnell. They had both attended Willamette at the same time, but had never been met. Introduced by a group of common Willamette friends at a Stanford-Oregon football game in 1953, they were inseparable from that day on.
Married in 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Eugene, Burnell's work in heavy construction management meant they moved frequently while starting a family. Jean and Burnell had four children in six years (Dan, Jim, Susan and Mike) in Salem, Ukiah, California, South San Francisco and Eugene.
While living in South San Francisco in 1959 and '60, Jean and her growing family became members of the Glide Memorial Church, which later became famous for its progressive stance on civil rights and same-sex marriage. Humanistic values would be a theme for friend-choices and activities for the rest of her life.
Thinking they would settle down for good in Eugene in 1960, the young couple was ready to raise their kids in Jean's hometown. But a few years later came an opportunity too good for this adventurous family to pass up. Burnell had been offered a job to work on the Mangla Dam project in West Pakistan. They were on the move again with four young children.
While raising their kids, Jean worked as a substitute teacher at the school set up for the children of Americans who had moved to work on the dam. While in West Pakistan, Jean started working with TSA — a Christian service organization that provides women the skills and tools to support themselves and their families. Jean stayed involved with TSA for many years after moving back to the states.
Returning to Eugene in 1965, Jean restarted her teaching career at Willagillespie Elementary School. While working and raising her kids, she went back to school, getting her Masters of Education at the University of Oregon.
Once their kids were grown, Jean and Burnell jumped at more chances to travel. In the early Eighties, they lived, and Jean taught, in Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, where Burnell worked on construction projects. They also took trips to study Spanish in Mexico and teach English in China.
Back in Eugene, Jean finished her teaching career at Danebo Elementary. As an experienced teacher, Jean cherished the chance to mentor and make new friends of younger teachers getting their start.
In her free time, Jean was an avid reader and quilter. She was a member of the Pioneer Quilters group for many years, and she made sure every one of her grandchildren and godchildren had a special quilt by her hand.
Jean hosted foreign students, many of whom she remained in touch with until her death. She also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and CASA, in addition to many years of charity work through the First United Methodist Church.
Jean enjoyed sharing her love of books with others, joining book clubs with her friends and curating a Little Free Library outside of her home.
Jean lived a life full of friends, love and laughter. Her kindness and genuine care for others impacted countless lives. Her ability to maintain lifelong relationships with people she knew from high school, college, work, church and quilt groups, and from everywhere in-between is a testament to her outgoing and personable nature.
Burnell, her husband of 66 years, died in June. She is survived by her four children, Daniel (wife Cindy), James, Susan Jackson and Mike (wife Jillian Gindin) and six grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Phoebe, Tyrone, Mario and Caroline.
In lieu of flowers, Jean asked that remembrances and memorial donations be made to KIDSPORTS for scholarships for children in need, or to the Eugene Civic Alliance to aid in the completion of the new Civic Park facility for KIDSPORTS to better carry on its mission of "All Kids Play."
