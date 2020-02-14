|
Jean Church Weick
February 13, 1937 - February 3, 2020
Jean Weick was born in Seattle, Washington, to Phil and Laurie Church. After finishing high school, she attended Washington State University for two years and transferred to the University of Washington, where she earned a B.A. degree in Far Eastern Studies in 1957. She married Richard Weick that same year. They lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Dick served in the Air Force. They subsequently lived in Mountain View, California, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and London, Canada, before moving to Eugene in 1996, when they both retired.
Jean worked most of her adult life, especially as a secretary in research laboratories. She led an active life, fully engaged in organizations wherever she lived, such as the League of Women Voters, Unitarian Universalist Churches and choirs in which she sang.
Music was a major part of Jean's life. She was a fine pianist and was choir accompanist in the Palo Alto Unitarian Church for 10 years , where she initiated formation of the Music Committee. She sang in choirs for 55 years. In Eugene, she sang for over 20 years in three choirs: the Eugene Concert Choir and two choirs in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene.
Jean enjoyed travel. She visited many National Parks and Monuments in the United States and drove from coast to coast across Canada and numerous times across the United States. She visited New Zealand and several countries in Europe, and lived two years in England. As a member of the Eugene Concert Choir, she sang in China, several countries in Europe and at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
When she was not playing piano, typing, cooking or raising a family, Jean kept her hands busy with knitting, sewing and lacemaking, which she studied during the two years she spent in England.
Jean was a lovely and loving woman - a fine lady in the finest sense of the term. She is sorely missed by her family and her many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Dick, her grown children, Carrie and Joel, and her sister Barbara. Her parents and two sisters, Frances and Kathy, died earlier.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in her name to the Endowment Funds of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene or to the Eugene Concert Choir.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020