Jean E. Whittall
11/28/1933 - 12/26/2019
Edith "Jean" Whittall died December 26, 2019, at Riverbend Hospital in Eugene, Oregon, 10 days after the death of her beloved husband, Jim. She died of heart failure—a broken heart—at 86.
Jean was born to Lois Naomi Barringer and Lewis Sorn Madsen on November 28, 1933, in Portland, Oregon. Jean soon had a sister and childhood best friend, Evelyn "Evie", followed by a brother, Gordon, and another sister, Betty Lou. During the depression, the family moved several times as Jean's father searched for work. They finally settled in the River Road area of Eugene where Jean attended River Road Elementary School and Colin Kelly Junior High. Jean's parents divorced in the late 40's. Her childhood was not an easy one. As a result, Jean became strong-minded with an independent spirit. In High School, she left home to move in with the Shearer family. Helen Shearer became Jean's second mom and she was forever grateful for the care and stability the Shearers provided. Jean graduated in 1952 attending University High School.
Jean met Jim Whittall growing up in the River Road area, but it wasn't until high school, that they became sweethearts. Jim and "Jeanee", as Jim called her, were married on October 16, 1951 and lived in Olympia, Washington while Jim served in the Army at Fort Lewis. Their family began a year later with the birth of a son, Jeffrey. After Jim's military service, they returned to Eugene for Jim's work at the Phone Company. Soon, the family transferred to Astoria, and grew to include Julie and Jennifer. They were known as the five J's, which brought much hilarity in the family because no one could remember who was calling whom.
Jean loved to work. In Astoria, she worked at Bumble Bee Seafoods in marketing. After taking a break for the birth of her youngest child, she took an administrative job at Tonque Point Job Corp Center. The family returned to Eugene in 1969 where Jean returned to sales and marketing. Over the next decade, she worked for the Bon Marche, Stretch-n-Sew, Red Cross, City of Veneta, and opened a travel agency—the Vacation Station. Her most rewarding work was Vocational Rehab Counselor, as an independent contractor as well as working with Goodwill Industries and St.Vincent dePaul. She took pride in matching the needs of employers with the skills of disabled clients. In retirement, it was not uncommon for Jean to receive a hug of appreciation from a former client and thanked for her guidance.
Jean always spoke of those she loved in the highest regard, assigning to them, titles of great honor. For holidays and special occasions, she always treated them with elaborate and festive parties, because after all, they were the best. She was the Martha Stewart of her day.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jim Whittall, and her sister Evelyn Madsen Leiper.
Jean is survived by her brother Gordon (Linda) Madsen, her sister Betty Lou (Richard) Hamilton, 3 children, Ret. Lt. Col. Jeff (Michele) Whittall, Julie (Christopher) Rich, Jennifer (Kenny) Keeler, 6 grandchildren, Kristina (Mike) Spurgeon, Kaycie Keeler (Drew Drake), PFC Kerby Keeler, Shiloh Whittall, Brett Arnett, Shawnyl Warren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also, special extended family members, Lu Ann (Rick) McRostie Rogers and Tom Bell and partner Janeen.
A Celebration of Life will be planned by the family for both Jim and Jean, June 20, 2020.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020