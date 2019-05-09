Home

Jean Elizabeth Hart

Jean Elizabeth Hart Obituary

Jean Elizabeth Hart
1930 - 2019
I am grateful
For my parents and step-mother
For my two handsome brothers
For 88 years of amazing life
For 65 years of miraculous marriage to Pax
For 4 delightful children and
For 4 wonderful grandchildren
For dawns and twilight's
For stars, moon and sun
For rainbows and flowers
For birds and animals of all kinds
For valleys, mountains and rolling hills
Thank you Great Spirit for love, friends, families and your beautiful Universe.
-Jean E. Hart
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 9, 2019
