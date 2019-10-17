Home

Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Jean Juza


1936 - 2019
Jean Juza Obituary
Jean Juza
July 22, 1936 - October 13, 2019
Jean Juza of Springfield Oregon passed away on October 13, 2019. She was born in Barron County, Wisconsin to parents Emmet and Lora Cutsforth. After graduating from Rice Lake High School, she married Eugene (Gene) Juza on November 6, 1954, and later moved to Oregon. Gene preceded her in death in 2013.
Jean worked as school secretary at Hamlin Middle School in Springfield and later worked as secretary at the Springfield School District office in support of district Title 1 programs.
Jean loved to travel and to cheer on her favorite football teams the Ducks and Packers. She cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandkids.
Jean is survived by her son Doug (Christy) Juza, daughter Denise (Gregg) Gorthy and son Kevin (Caleb) Juza, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren along with one brother and one sister.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Alice Catholic Church, 1520 F Street, Springfield, Oregon on October 24.
Arrangements made by Andreason's Funeral Service.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
