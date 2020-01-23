Home

Jean Kevlin Husser


1925 - 2020
Jean Kevlin Husser Obituary
Jean Kevlin Husser
10/8/1925 - 1/18/2020
Jean Kevlin Husser passed away on January 18th at the age of 94.
She was born October 8, 1925 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to James Wallace Fannaly and Marion Loretta Fannaly. Jean married Norman Hypolite Husser on September 25, 1952 in Ponchatoula.
They moved to Westfir, Oregon and lived there for fifty-seven wonderful years while raising five children: Norman Jr., Kevlin, David, Lois and Gerald.
Jean loved sharing the outdoors with her family, hunting arrowheads & petrified wood in Eastern Oregon, and finding agates on the beaches of the Oregon coast. She also had a deep love of painting, reading and writing poetry.
Jean was a kind soul. She always thought the best of people, lifting them up with words of encouragement and with a warm smile. She will be greatly missed.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
