Jean Kilpatrick
2-18-1929 - 6-12-2020
Long time Eugene resident, Jean Mildred Kilpatrick, age 91, passed away peacefully June 12, 2020 at Churchill Estates Assisted Living with family at her side. She was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Arthur Byron and Mildred Gilson, the 2nd of three children. Her family moved to Eugene when she was in 6th grade where she attended Condon Middle School. She graduated from University High School and attended the University of Oregon.
Jean married Vernon Kilpatrick June 26, 1948 at First Congregational Church which is now home to the Bijou Theater. They were married for 61 years before Vern's passing in 2009.
Jean was a homemaker, raising four children, but made time for volunteering. She delivered for Meals on Wheels, was a Gray Lady at Sacred Heart Hospital, a Girl Scout troop leader, a Junior League member, and volunteered in her children's schools. With Vernon, she was a member of the Eugene Lions Club and First Baptist Church. She always had an interest in interior decorating, but her passion was gardening. As long as she was able, she was outside planting, pruning and enjoying her yard.
Family time was often spent tent camping. In 1973 the family cabin at Crescent Lake was purchased from Jack Finney, the California author of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and other works, some which were made into movies. Because of Vern and Jean's dream for a cabin in the mountains, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have a very special place to create life-time memories. This is where their ashes will be spread.
For 2 1/2 years the staff at Churchill Estates cared for Jean as a beloved family member, and Sacred Heart Hospice made sure her final days were peaceful. The family is very appreciative of the kindnesses shown to Jean.
Survivors include her four children, Sandy Herz of Eugene (Mike), Steve Kilpatrick of Eugene (Christina), Mike Kilpatrick of Cheshire (Janis), Nancy Michaels of Salem (Larry), 12 grandchildren (one deceased) and 12 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Andreason's Cremation and Burial in Springfield.
No formal service is planned.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.