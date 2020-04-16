|
Jean Koenig
12/26/1935 - 3/10/2020
Jean Christine Koenig passed away in her sleep on March 10, 2020. Although her health had deteriorated in recent years as a result of COPD and congestive heart failure, mom went on her own terms - quietly, peacefully and somewhat unexpectedly. She is greatly missed and while COVID-19 means no traditional service or formal goodbye right now, we look forward to a time this summer when friends and family can gather to celebrate her very full life.
Jean was born on December 26, 1936 to Ruth Goode and Herbert Charles Berthold in Wheaton, Illinois. Mom was a "daddy's girl" and she was especially close to her baby brother Charles who was 12 years younger. She and sister "Peg" were fast friends who grew closer as they aged. In 1957, Mom married Leonard John Giblin also from the Chicago area and they had three children – Michael (wife Jeanne), Debra (husband Dale) and Mark (partner Michele.) In 1974, they divorced, and Jean remarried in 1976 to the love of her life Earl Richard Koenig. Earl, who passed away in 2018, had two children from a previous marriage – Peter Koenig (wife Nancy) and Christina Koenig. All told, Jean and Earl had five children, 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Jean believed she had the best extended family ever as evidenced by her 2014 memoir entitled "My Family: I Have It All!" She was so proud of that memoir. Although Mom did an amazing job of learning to live without her partner, I know she is thrilled to be reunited with both Earl and great grandson Max who was taken too soon.
Jean was a woman of strong faith and over the years, she actively contributed to multiple churches – leaving each a bit better for her participation. She also loved her dogs, her hobbies and her friends. Mom did amazing paper crafts and in the last ten years or so, had become a skilled and talented jewelry maker. Were it not for the COVID virus, we'd have thrown a lovely celebration of life with everyone wearing "mom-made" jewelry. She was tickled by that thought!
Mom would not have loved our "new normal" and her kids are thankful that she passed before stay-at-home orders would have left her lonely and isolated. We also appreciate the amazing friendships she formed at Crescent Park Senior Center in Eugene and the quality of life she and Earl enjoyed there in recent years. We miss mom and know that there are so many others dealing with much harder circumstances. Mom/Jean would have understood that as well – she was one of the smartest women I've ever known. Rest in peace Mommy.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020