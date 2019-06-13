|
|
Jean Marie Swan Davis passed away from Alzheimers peacefully April 22, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born in Portland,OR to Ethel and Carl Swan, Sept. 5, 1928. She attended OSU, and U of O School of Architecture. She married Paul E. Davis, June, 1951. She was a homemaker for many years, raising 4 children. After Paul passed away in 1984. She enjoyed volunteering for the library, installing wallpaper for friends, book club, Tai Chi, Song Spinners, OASIS. She was always interested in learning new things, and trying new recipes. A proud accomplishment was choosing a lot, designing and having a home built to her specs. Trees and gardening were her passion. She loved working in her yard.
Jean Marie Davis
1928 - 2019
She is survived by her four children, Jenny (Tim) Rymer, Molly (Richard) Clark, Matt and (Terri) Davis, & Bill Davis; 10 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren and sister Margaret Swan. She is preceded in death by her brothers Raymond Swan, Charles Swan, and husband Paul.
Our family is grateful to the wonderful care from Frankie and Christine of Reynolds Adult Foster Care and Cascade Hospice.
A family gathering is planned at a date to be announced. She would be honored if you planted a tree in her memory.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 13, 2019