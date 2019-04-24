|
|
Jean Mildred Campbell was born Jean Mildred Wilcox on October 16, 1921 in Cove Orchard, Yamhill County, Oregon. She died on April 8, 2019 in Newberg, Oregon at 97 years of age.
Jean, born just north of Yamhill Oregon, attended Yamhill schools graduating from high school in 1939. She was the older sister of Fred Wilcox and daughter of Joel and Dora Wilcox. She married Harold Campbell in March 1940.
Jean lived all her life in Oregon. Including Carlton, Bend, Cloverdale (east of Sisters), Dexter (east of Eugene), Lebanon and Newberg. She and her husband raised 5 children: Jerry, Marie, Rick, Shirley, and Susie. She was a member of the Trent Church of Christ in Dexter Oregon for 40 years. She was active in the Ladies Aid group at Trent.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry of Culver and Rick of Pasco, WA; three daughters, Marie Daoust of Eugene, Shirley Allen of Newberg and Susan Campbell of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Her husband Harold and a granddaughter, Cassandra Campbell, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Family Life Church, 502 St Paul Hwy, Newberg, OR. Private inurnment will be in Eagle Creek.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019