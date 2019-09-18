|
Jean "Jeannie" Noel Crane
December 28, 1970 - September, 12, 2019
Jean "Jeannie" Noel Crane, 48, of Eugene, Oregon passed away on September 12, 2019 of unknown natural causes. She was born December 28, 1970 in Arlington, VA. She graduated from Jeb Stewart High School in 1987. She relocated to California before settling in Eugene, Oregon to be close to family. She made a good life for herself. She was a dedicated Traffic Manager at Fox KSLR and enjoyed close camaraderie with her co-workers. She loved her friends, her Dad, her special pug Minka, good food, her home and especially her favorite 80's rock bands. She experienced life fully through travel, which she did frequently all over the country and world. She also took time to support animal charities and the Oregon Ducks. She was beautiful inside and out and will always be remembered for her kind and bubbly personality. Jeannie is preceded in death by her Mother, Suzanne Burton and survived by her Father, Robert Crane, of Santa Fe, NM. Her beloved aunt Joanne Burton Downey and cousin, Laurie Downey-Eggleston of Eugene, OR. Her stepmother Nancy Youngblood-Crane and two step sisters: Amany Fan and Melissa Meyer of Santa Fe, NM. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 5507 Tribute Way, Eugene, OR. Close friends, family and colleagues are invited to attend on Saturday, September 21, 2019 anytime between the hours of one and five. Bring photos, music, or momentos to share if you like.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019