Jean V. Carley
December 12, 1927 - August 22, 2020
Long-time Eugene resident Jean Carley died on August 22, 2020 of complications from a heart condition.
Jean was born in Chicago on December 12, 1927 to Robert and Viola Vicksell. Her father, a veteran of World War I in France, also volunteered in 1940 and was a band leader for the Army from 1940 to 1945.
Jean spent her high school years traveling around Texas and Washington state while her father was in the military.
In August of 1945, she was in New York's Times Square to celebrate the end of World War II.
After World War II, she attended college in El Paso, Texas, a town she loved, having visited it during the war. There she met and married an Air Force veteran, Rod Roderick, who graduated with a degree in geology.
The two spent the next 34 years traveling around Texas and New Mexico for Rod's work in oil exploration. Along the way 4 children were born. In the early 1960's, oil exploration took them to El Salvador and Brazil, and another child was born.
Returning to Houston for more oil exploration, Jean attended the University of Houston for her Master's degree in counseling and guidance. She worked in Houston as a teacher and counsellor for many years.
The oil business took them to Iran for three years in the 1970's, where Jean taught school. She loved Iran. In the 1980's they moved to the French Congo for more oil work.
In 1982, she was remarried to Robert (Bob) Carley. Since they were both retired, they began traveling the globe. They traveled about 6 months per year for the next decade.
Jean and Bob moved to Eugene in 1993 after a wonderful drive up the beautiful west coast trying to figure out where to land. She loved Eugene and enjoyed folk dancing and performing around town, which she did for many years.
In 1997 Bob passed away, but Jean continued to travel the planet to many of the places left on their list. In all, she visited an amazing 84 countries!
Jean was passionate, and instrumental, in the creation of the Nobel Peace Park in Eugene's Alton Baker Park. She began her efforts in 2003 to create a memorial to peace, as a balance to the many war memorials. It was completed and dedicated in 2013.
Jean loved art and collected numerous paintings and art objects during her travels. Covering every wall in her house, the paintings brought her great joy.
Not a fan of cooking, her creative approach used the oven shelves as a filing cabinet for various papers.
When a heart condition caused her to slow down, she moved into Cascade Manor, where she made many new and dear friends and remained active until the end of her life. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her five children, Roxanne, Laura, Rochelle, Allen, and Douglas and her large and supportive family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy