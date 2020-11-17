1/1
Jean Wendeborn
Jean Wendeborn
Nov. 21, 1931 - Nov. 13, 2020
Jean Marie Wendeborn of Eugene died November 13, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born November 21, 1931 in Hysham, Montana to Ralph and Dolah (Allen) Plaisted. Jean spent her grade school years in Dorena, Oregon and graduated from Cottage Grove High School.
On September 11, 1960 Jean married Ernest Heinrich Wendeborn in Cottage Grove, Oregon. They were married until he died on June 5, 2016.
Jean worked as a telephone operator for Pacific North West Bell (which is now Century Link) for 29 years until her retirement in 1983. Jean and Ernest enjoyed volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital together and she put in over 5000 volunteer hours there.
In her free time Jean enjoyed square dancing, trips on Experience Oregon, traveling anywhere with Ernest, her pet cats, trying new recipes, embroidery and crocheting. In 2019, she moved to Magnolia Gardens in Cottage Grove where she loved to play Bingo.
She is survived by her sister Agnes (Dean) Snauer; brother Jim Plaisted; sister-in-law Shirley Plaisted; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband Ernest; brother Lee Roy Plaisted; and sister Rosalie Lake.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Rest-Haven Memorial Park in Eugene.
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
