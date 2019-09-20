|
Jean Wilson
06/27/1929 - 08/14/2019
Jean was born Jean Claire Nickel in Nazareth, Pennsylvania on June 27, 1929. She passed away peacefully at her home in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 90 on August 14, 2019. Her parents, W. Calvin Nickel and Clara Mae Nickel, her brother William Henry Nickel, and her husband Paul Frederick Wilson preceded her in death. She is survived by her four children Richard Alan Wilson, Robert Charles Wilson, Patricia Louise Rufo and Judith Marie Schumacker.
Jean grew up in eastern Pennsylvania and attended State Teachers College at East Stroudsburg where she graduated with a BS in Health Education on June 11, 1951. She then travelled across the country to accept a teaching job at Mapleton High School in Oregon where she taught Physical Education and Health. It was in Mapleton that she met her future husband Paul Wilson who was working as the town's doctor. They were married on April 5, 1952 in Nazareth, PA. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Vista California where Paul completed his obligation to the US Navy. While in California she gave birth to her sons Richard (1952) and Robert (1953). After Paul's service was completed, they moved to Rochester, Minnesota in 1954. There she gave birth to her daughters Patricia (1956) and Judith (1963). In 1966 they again pulled up stakes and moved to Eugene, Oregon where she lived the rest of her life.
Raising four children was a full-time job and she was a dedicated mother, providing guidance while letting each child follow their own path. However, when the children grew older and the house started to empty out, she turned to other interests. Jean was passionate about children's education and volunteered for the SMART program tutoring children in reading skills. She also felt strongly about women's issues, and donated generously to an organization providing support for women in underdeveloped countries grow to businesses and develop skills to help to gain self-sufficiency. Jean was very interested in quilting and always had a new project she was working on. As part of her legacy, each of her children's homes are adorned by one of her quilts. She also worked briefly at the Green Pepper, a specialty fabric store. Jean and Paul also enjoyed playing bridge both in Minnesota and later in Oregon. She was in a couples bridge group and a women's bridge club, whose members ultimately became some of her closest friends. Jean enjoyed travel and was able to make two trips to Germany and later to France and Mexico.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home, 225 South Danebo Avenue in Eugene. Should friends desire, a memorial contribution can be made to Jean's Alma Mater: East Stroudsburg University Foundation, College of Education, 200 Prospect Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019