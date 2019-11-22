|
|
Jeanne Carol Zolezzi
8/3/1940 - 11/19/2019
Jeanne Carol Zolezzi, 79, passed away on November 19th in Eugene Oregon. Jeanne was born on August 3rd, 1940 to Dorothy Martin and Clint Hartman. Born and raised in Eugene Oregon, Jeanne attended Condon Elementary School and graduated from South Eugene High School where she made a number of lifelong cherished friends.
She married Gordon Zolezzi in 1961, and later moved to Drain Oregon where they purchased the insurance agency from Jack Randall in 1968. So began Zolezzi Insurance Agency. They built a family in Drain as well. Daughter Janice was born in 1962, followed by son Craig in 1964, and son Paul in 1970. Jeanne lived and worked in the Drain/Elkton area for many years until returning to Eugene.
Jeanne was a loving mother, caring friend, and the most giving person that we knew. She took great pleasure from music, theatre, and time spent with loved ones. Beating all odds, she lived for 20 years with systemic scleroderma. All who knew Jeanne knew that she was as tough as they come, and lived her life with grace and gratitude. She brightened all of our lives with her positivity and sense of humor, and she inspired us with her strength. She will be dearly missed.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Richard. She is survived by sons Craig (Christianne), Paul (Katie), daughter Janice (Duane), grandchildren Blake, Riley and Logan, as well as her dear loving friend Arlene.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Spiritual Living at 45630 Portola Avenue, Palm Desert, California 92260.
There will be a private family gathering in her memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019