Jeff Rutherford
11/22/1954 - 4/30/2020
Jeff Rutherford passed away suddenly after a tragic bicycle accident on April 30th, 2020. Jeff was well loved and leaves behind a large hole in the community. Jeff was first and foremost a faithful man of God and an amazing husband and father who loved his family beyond compare. Jeff loved to build, create and fix just about anything in his shop. Jeff was a well-respected expert in the lumber industry; designing, building and consulting on many of the local lumber mills for almost 50 years. Jeff was a Sunday school teacher that loved to support his church family through endless service and would drop anything to help someone who asked. Most people that knew Jeff would tell you that he was one of the greatest men they had ever met. Jeff leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Ann Rutherford. Jeff also leaves behind 5 children and their spouses: Justin (son) and Tanja, Nick and Shannon (daughter) Carter, Beau and Kendra (daughter) Densmore, Jeremy and Laura (daughter) DeChaine and Curtis (son) and Vanessa. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren Kaiden, Kalya, Cordell, Ariana and Nikita that he adored!
