Jeffery Richmond
December 24, 1959 - June 18, 2020
Jeffery Richmond passed away June 18th in Springfield, Oregon. Jeff was born to Lyle and Dale Richmond and raised in the Eugene/Springfield area. Jeff graduated from Thurston High School and briefly attended Boise State University on a Golf Scholarship. He worked periodically at the Springfield Country Club before becoming disabled in a traffic accident and for a short time afterward at Fiddlers Green in Eugene, Or. Jeff is survived by his mother Dale, his son Jeremy and his wife Alisha, his brother Gary, and best friend Trevor. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Lyle and Dale Andrew Richmond. A remembrance will be held at a later date. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy