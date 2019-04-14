Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Carl Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Carl Smith Obituary


Jeffrey Carl Smith
June 29, 1957 -
April 1, 2019

Jeffrey Carl Smith died April 1. He was born in Portland, Oregon, attended schools in Eugene and was a 1977 graduate of North Eugene High School. He was a trained arborist, freelance landscaper and skilled wood sculptor. He loved the mountains and camping with his friends. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Lee Smith, and brothers Steven A, Ronald G., and Martin V. Smith. He was preceded in death by his father, Sol Smith, and older sister, Terri Smith. A celebration of life will be scheduled. Donations should be made to the Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.