Jeffrey Carl Smith died April 1. He was born in Portland, Oregon, attended schools in Eugene and was a 1977 graduate of North Eugene High School. He was a trained arborist, freelance landscaper and skilled wood sculptor. He loved the mountains and camping with his friends. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Lee Smith, and brothers Steven A, Ronald G., and Martin V. Smith. He was preceded in death by his father, Sol Smith, and older sister, Terri Smith. A celebration of life will be scheduled. Donations should be made to the Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team.
Jeffrey Carl Smith
June 29, 1957 -
April 1, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019