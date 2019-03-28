|
|
Jeff passed away from cancer on March 19th. He was born in Santa Monica, CA to Daniel and Lois (Norman) Bantz. He had a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and was an insurance claims adjuster for 35 years. He was married to JoAnne (Pearson) for 41 years. Jeff is survived his brothers Donald in Olympia, WA, and Richard in Milwaukie, OR; son Daniel and his wife Sharee, and son David and his wife Kristine. He has five beautiful grandchildren.
Jeffrey D. Bantz
1953 - 2019
He loved being with his family and had many hobbies including tennis, table tennis, golf, bicycling, ham radio, fishing and traveling. He loved learning about God and reading the Bible. Jeff's memorial service will be held on Sat., April 6th at 2pm at Westside Baptist Church in Eugene. Instead of flowers we ask that you donate to the Eugene Mission.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 28, 2019