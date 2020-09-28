Jeffrey Schneider
May 26, 1958 - August 23, 2020
Jeffrey Cole Schneider passed peacefully in his home in Springfield, OR on August 23, 2020 at the age of 62 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Jeff was born May 26, 1958 in Rochester, NY. He moved with his parents and siblings to Dayton, OH when he was 10 years old. Jeff served in the Coast Guard 1979-82 which brought him to MI, NY, AK, and Italy. He received his BA in Business Administration from Ohio University, an MBA from Sacramento State, and his JD at the McGeorge School of Law. Jeff retired from Intel as legal director in June 2016.
The Pacific Northwest had a strong pull to Jeff, as it gave him many opportunities for his favorite hobbies: hiking, gardening, visiting the coast, craft beer, and enjoying nature. He met his first wife Shu Lian in CA at a favorite restaurant of his, and they had their daughter Alicia in 1989. Jeff loved connecting with Alicia over soccer games, books, and TV shows/movies. Later in life, he reconnected with his high school sweetheart Mary Ann, and they married in 2010. Through her, he gained stepchildren and step-grandchildren whom he loved as his own.
Jeff will be lovingly missed by his wife Mary Ann; his daughter Alicia, her husband Connor, and her mother Shu Lian; his stepchildren Valerie, Kyle, and Megan (Chad); his step-grandchildren Rilynn and Rivers; his parents Thomas and Arline; his sister Laurie (Mark) and niece Elle; and his sister-in-law Teresa and niece Caitlin. He is predeceased by his beloved brother, John.
A small memorial took place at his daughter's home to commemorate his kind and loving spirit. Donations may be made in his name to Food for Lane County, Greenhill Humane Society, or American Red Cross.
