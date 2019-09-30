|
Jeffrey Stauber
10/17/49 - 09/02/19
Jeffrey was the oldest of the four Stauber boys born to Leo and Marilyn in Portland, Oregon. Jeff grew up in a small house located in a friendly neighborhood where the sound of the Grotto bells welcomed each day. When Jeff was six years old his family moved to the Oregon coast where his father co-owned a grocery store with his uncle in DeLake, an area now incorporated into Lincoln City. The family bought a vacation house at Neotsu which overlooked Devils Lake and remodeled it into a family home. Jeff and his brothers enjoyed exploring, especially around the lake. When he was thirteen years old the family moved to Eugene where Jeff's parents completed their college degrees and Jeff graduated from South Eugene High School.Jeff married Katherine Soderwall as a young man and the couple had a daughter, April Marie Stauber. The couple later divorced. Jeff met his second wife, Maggie Grimes, during the Oregon Rose Festival in 1976 at a mutual friend's BBQ. In 1980 they were married in the historic Oaks Pioneer Church in Portland and formed a family unit with the addition of their children April Stauber and Daniel Grimes. Their relationship endured for 43 years. Their life together was a journey which passed through Portland, Eugene and settled in Kennewick,Washington when Jeff retired. Jeff worked in sales at Willamette Beverage and believed that a strong work ethic was the key to a successful career. He loved the outdoors and was passionate about enjoying all the wonderful offerings of the great Northwest. Jeff was committed to his family and lead them on many adventures involving snow, water, sand and his final passion....fishing. Throughout his whole life there was the roar of the motorcycle and the call of the open road. As a father and husband, Jeff truly believed that life was a gift that should be opened and appreciated anew each and every day and he lived according to that belief. On the second of September, 2019, Jeffrey Stauber succumbed to AMS after a year of battling the disease. He is survived by his widow Maggie, their children April Nichols and Daniel Grimes, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his parents Leo and Marilyn Stauber and his brothers Jerry, Joel and Jim. He was loved by all and by all he is missed. His signature was "keep smiling!" and that is how he would like to be remembered.
