Jeffrey Wayne Wymer
July 19, 1955 - March 11, 2020
Jeffrey "Jeff" Wayne Wymer of Pleasant Hill, OR passed away at the age of 64 on March 11, 2020 due to complications from Multiple Myeloma. Jeff was born on July 19, 1955 at McKenzie Willamette Hospital in Springfield, OR (Baby 101!) to parents Royal Burton Wymer and Beverly (Wright) Wymer. Jeff and Maxine Flake were married on July 18, 1987 in Eugene, OR. He attended NCC. Jeff was a 5th generation Oregonian, raised on Kelly Butte surrounded by many cousins and both sets of grandparents, all on the same hill! He always said he couldn't get away with anything! He was a lover of Christ and started attending services at the Faith Center in 1972. On his first day at Faith Center, he asked if the seat was saved, he was told, "No brother, but we can pray for it!" Jeff and his family attended Springfield Faith Center and he sat on the board of Springfield Young Life. Jeff enjoyed life at his ranch, kayaking, photography, history, card games, camping and time with family and friends. He loved to lead bible study sessions and entertaining people with his impressions. He worked at Umpqua Bank, Lincare and General Trailer. Jeff is survived by his wife Maxine Flake Wymer; his son William Hedgepeth and grandsons August and Walter of Uppsala, Sweden; his daughters Sarah Hedgepeth of Salem, OR and Genevieve Wymer of Kailua, HI; and his sister Julie Bruck of Pleasant Hill, OR. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Oregon Cancer Foundation and Springfield Young Life. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR. A service is planned for July 18, 2020 at Springfield Faith Center in Springfield, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020