Jenae Buster
10/23/1983 - 9/11/2019
Jenae Christine Buster, 35, passed away on September 11, 2019
in Springfield, Oregon. She was born to parents Timothy and Laurie (Staal) Buster, October 23, 1983 in La Grande, Oregon. A celebration of her life will be held at the New Hope Church of Eugene on Tuesday September 17th at 2:30 pm. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home; please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to read the compete obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019