Jenna Marie Ferris
12-7-99 - 8-13-20
Our sweet and beloved Jenna has left this world and our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of such a special and extraordinary soul. There is no doubt that she is rejoicing in Heaven, free of the pain and suffering she has endured for the last few years as she battled and fought to be with us as long as possible. We are comforted to know that she is experiencing love and joy beyond what any of us can imagine and for that we are truly grateful.
Jenna was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, which is a rare childhood cancer that effects the bone and soft tissue in April of 2019. She attended McCornack Elementary, Kennedy Middle School and graduated from Churchill High School in 2018 with a 4.0. She was attending Oregon State University studying as a pre-med student, achieving recognition on the Dean's list every term while battling this disease.
We will miss her smile, laughter, silliness, stubbornness, thoughtfulness, encouragement, positive attitude, dreams and dedication. She was an inspiration to many and will continue to fill our hearts with love.
Jenna is survived by her grandparents, Ruth Lefevre, Ruth Ferris, Harlan Lefevre, & Sharon Mullins, her mother, Shelley Lefevre Bellmore, her stepfather, Mike Bellmore, her brothers Chris, Carl & Ryan Ferris, sisters Lindsey Pfluger, Shawndra, Mariah & Kianna Ferris, and step siblings, Lacey Fry & Dillon Bellmore.
Jenna's service/celebration of life will be held on September 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jenna's honor to Curesarcoma.org
.
