Jennifer Ann Wilder
10/25/1969 - 5/25/2020
Jennifer Ann Wilder, 50, of Eugene, OR, passed away on May 25, 2020
Jennifer was born in Kansas City, MO on October 25, 1969. She went to high school at Shawnee Mission East High School and graduated in 1988. She went on to earn a degree in Telecommunications from DeVry. She loved spending time in nature and reveling in its wonder.
Jennifer is survived by her wife, Lenore Beauchamp of Eugene, OR, her mother Judith Wilder of Mission, KS, her brother Thomas Wilder (Karen) of Olathe, KS, and 2 nieces and one nephew.
