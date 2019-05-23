|
Jennifer Shine Sewell
January 30, 1979 -
May 17, 2019
Jennifer Shine Sewell, better known as Shine, passed away on May 17th as a result of organ failure, at River Bend Hospital. She was 40 years old.
Shine was born January 30, 1979, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, the only daughter of Dawn Sewell and Ray Sewell, aka Chez Ray. She is survived by her daughter, AnnaBella Everitt, her mother, Dawn Sewell, and her fiancé Kevin Sienkiewicz.
Shine grew up in Eugene with brief stints in Alaska and Washington. As an adult she briefly lived in San Fransisco, but always came home to Eugene. She was passionately involved in her family food booth, Grits La Ritz at the Oregon Country Fair, as well as touring with the New Old Time Chautauqua Circus, all part of her extended family.
Shine was one of a kind! Family and friends were everything to her, and her daughter was the light of her life. She touched countless people's lives, always making each feel special, in the way only she could. Shine will be missed enormously and by many. She was a force of nature, and lived fiercely and unapologetically. Her spirit lives on in all who loved her and all whom she loved.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday May 26th. At 11 a.m we will meet at Kesey Square for a parade that will saunter down to Whirled Pies for a celebration of life from 12-5. In true Shine fashion, costumes are encouraged.
Donations can be made to her daughters Trust Fund at Gofundme.com under, Annabella Sunshine Daydream Everitt.
