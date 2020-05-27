Home

1971 - 2020
10/02/1971 - 05/20/2020
Passed away at home she is now with her Lord after a long battle with cancer she was surrounded by her children and best friend of 16 years she was loved and cared for by many and she loved and cared for everyone that crossed her path she will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her she was a great mom and friend she is survived by her children Tara DeVall, Alyssa DeVall, Satchmo DeVall, RJ DeVall, Patty DeVall, all of Springfield, her sister Valery Conant and her best friend Char Bowlby of Springfield, we all love and miss dearly you will never be forgotten. Her light still shines within this world as her Lord gives her strength to keep that light bright in our hearts, hopefully her shining light gives you peace and comfort in knowing she's in a better place now.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 27 to May 28, 2020
