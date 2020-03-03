|
|
Jenny McBurney
August 1, 1932 - February 25, 2020
Mrs. Jenny Strand (Blinkhorn) McBurney, age 87, of Florence, passed away Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, at her daughter's home in Springfield after a twenty - month bout with pancreatic cancer. The daughter of the late George and Vida Strand she was born August 1, 1932 in the same house her mother had been born in Hulett, WY, very near The Devils Tower National Monument.,
Her early child hood became a real "Grapes of Wrath" story when her father and mother found themselves unemployed during the great depression. Her dad traded his horse for a travel trailer and they lived in that for the next year as they headed west to find employment. The family Finally landing in Reno Nevada where her dad found work mapping the High Sierra for the U.S. government while also working for a moving company. That business brought them to Eugene, where Jenny attended Eugene High School. Shen married her High School sweet heart, Dick Blinkhorn in 1951. But they were later divorced.
Once the children were raised she went to work at Cascade Trailer Sales. The experience led Dick and Jenny to open their own Air Stream store in Santa Rosa, California. They later divorced and sold the business. She then fell head over heals in love with her "Sweety" Jim (Mac) McBurney and moved to Florence. The couple enjoyed working in the gardens on their property and traveling on various camping expeditions in their motor home.
Jenny was loving referred to as "Munga" by all of the grandchildren, a name first applied by Michelle her first grandchild. She was also an avid Duck fan, and even her grandchildren knew not to call her when the Oregon Ducks were playing.
While battling cancer, she gathered the strength to fly to Kentucky and danced at her youngest grandson Jon's wedding. She attributed her lived life with gusto to her stubbornness.
Jenny was preceded in death by her late husband James "Mac" McBurney. Jenny is survived by four children, Richard Blinkhorn (Kim) of Louisville, KY, and Debbie Childs (Brad) of Springfield, OR; two step daughters, Paula McBurney Garcia (Mike) of St. Helens and Marsha Miller of Dexter; ten grandchildren, Michelle Blinkhorn, Richard Blinkhorn (Jenny), Jon Blinkhorn (Chelsea), Christy Childs McAllister (Troy), Tyler Childs (Yadira), Jeff Senn, Jaime (Tyson) McGraw, Jillian (Ward) Nelson, Justin (Stephanie) Miller and Lindsay (Manny) Sharp; and nineteen great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Northwood Christian Church 2425 Harvest Lane, Springfield. Donations in Jenny's honor may be made To the Northwood Christian Church Capital Campaign.
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020