Jerald L. Moore
07/15/1970 - 02/27/2020
Jerald L. Moore, 49, of Challis, ID passed away on February 27, 2020 in Springfield, OR from a rare form of pancreatic cancer. Jerald was born to parents JL and Betty (Lovingood) Moore on July 15, 1970 in Cottage Grove, OR. He graduated from Cottage Grove High School and attended Oregon State University earning an associate degree in liberal arts. Jerald served in the United States Marines during Desert Storm. He worked on an Alaskan crab boat, was a timber cutter, did drilling and blasting, was a professional fur trapper, and a hunting guide. He loved riding horses, wilderness packing, hunting and fishing. His favorite place to be was the Frank Church Wilderness in Idaho. Jerald was a member of the NRA. Jerald is survived by his parents JL and Betty Moore; son Hunter Moore; daughter Savannah Moore; sister Lisa Moore; brothers Darrell and Chris Moore. He was preceded in death by sister, Monica Moore. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge, 755 N. River Road, Cottage Grove. Arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020