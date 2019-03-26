|
Jeremiah Michael Horgan Ph.D. of Eugene, Oregon passed away on March 7th, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease, he was 85 years old.
Jeremiah Michael Horgan was born November 23rd, 1933 in Boston Massachusetts. Jerry grew up in the projects of South Boston during the post-depression era. At age 18 he joined the Army to fund his education through the G.I. Bill. Jerry was stationed in Germany. After serving his country, Jerry received his undergraduate degree at Boston University and his Ph.D. from Pittsburgh University where he met his wife of over 50 years, Diane Horgan. The two would later settle down in Montara, CA.
Jerry dedicated his life to helping people, he operated a private practice marriage counselling / family therapy business and was a Tenured College Professor at Cal. State Hayward. After retirement he continued to work as a volunteer for the Rape Crisis Center in Salt Lake City, and in Eugene, OR as a volunteer child advocate for CASA. He was active in Osher Life Long Learning.
Jerry is survived by his wife Diane Luce Horgan, Daughter Erin Jennifer Costa, Son Michael Ethan Horgan and Grandchildren, Levi, Vincent, Ethan & Emmy.
Our Father, Grandpa and Patriarch will be missed.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the memory care facility at Sheldon Park Senior Living and Bristol Hospice for their services and support.
A private memorial will be held at the family's residence.
