Jeriame Leroy Erickson
October 20, 1977 - September 30, 2019
Jeriame passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on September 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved daughter Jordyn, Mother Cathy, brother Jayson, his niece Alanah, and numerous other relatives. We will be having a Celebration of Life on November 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1201 Satre St., Eugene, OR from 11am to 2pm.
In Loving Memory: Jeriame we will miss your laughter, humor, wealth of knowledge, generous spirit, your many stories, and I will forever miss you my son.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019