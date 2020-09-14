Jerome "Jerry" Dorman
December 4, 1943 - September 5, 2020
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to "Jerry," who was beloved by all who knew him. His infectious smile and teasing ways is how he will most be remembered. Jerome Colson Dorman was born in Bangor, Maine to Woodrow Jerome Dorman and Agnes (Colson) Dorman, he was 76 years old. The family moved to Klamath Falls, OR when Jerome was eleven years old, later moving to Eugene. Jerome worked at Goodwill Industries as an artist drawing pictures of animals and vintage cars that were sold on greeting cards at Goodwill. He loved vintage cars, diesel locomotives, drawing, playing the piano and singing. He also loved all of his "care-givers" at ASI, giving each their special nicknames. Jerome is survived by his sister, Monya Neal; niece, Donya Hunter of Veneta, OR; nephew, Dwayne Taylor of Rocklin, CA; great nieces Amy Preston and Elizabeth Hunter; great nephew, Christopher Hunter; 3 great, great nieces and 3 great, great nephews. Jerome showed everyone he met how to love and laugh. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
