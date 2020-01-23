|
|
Jerome Koepke
5/11/1931 - 1/19/2020
Jerry was born in Williston, North Dakota on May 11, 1931 to parents John and Selma Koepke. He passed away with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side Jan 19, 2020 at 88 yrs old. He grew up with his older brother in Lebanon, OR graduating from Lebanon High School in 1949, holding the 100 yd dash record for the next 50 years. He was predeceased by his parents and his son Mike. He is survived by his brother Jack, his loving wife of 68 years Blanche, his son Neal and wife Tina. He immensely enjoyed and was dearly loved by his 4 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. He was loved by all who knew him for his integrity, big heart and quiet humor. There will be a memorial Saturday at 3pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 45 Rosewood Ave. Eugene OR. followed by a reception at Willamalane Parks and Rec 215 W. C St Springfield OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020