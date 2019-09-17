|
|
Dr. Jerome S. Maliner
September 19, 1928 - June 22, 2019
Dr. Jerome S. Maliner, a local dermatologist, passed away on June 22, 2019. He was 90 years old. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his entire family: wife, former wife, sister, brothers, children, grandchildren, and close friends. He was dearly loved by many and will be sorely missed.
"Papa Jerry," as he was known by his grandchildren, lived an adventurous life. Even as a boy, he loved trees, attempting to plant one his yard in Brooklyn, New York. In 1960, he found his way to Eugene where he hand-planted hundreds of trees on his tree farms. He lived an adventurous life as an avid bicycler, swimmer, kayaker, singer with the Eugene Gleemen, and chair of the Eugene Ethiopian Jewry Rescue Committee, which airlifted Ethiopian Jews to Israel in 1991. He was a "practical dreamer," who thought of creative ways to help others with practical solutions.
Dr. Maliner served patients in Eugene and in Coos Bay in the early years, until he retired from active practice at 70. Afterwards, he volunteered at the local White Bird and Volunteers in Medicine Clinics. He took particular interest in arsenic-induced skin disorders as parts of Oregon had very high arsenic levels in the well water. He also developed new less invasive skin surgery techniques.
"Papa Jerry" was true to his ideals and commitments, his family and friends, and his religion and heritage. He was true to his love and wonder of life itself. He was an inspiration to many and his impact on individuals and the community will be felt forever. Education was very important to him. Memorial contributions can be made to the fund he established, also honoring a friend, "The Maliner Rubin Education Fund" at Temple Beth Israel, 1175 E. 29th Ave., Eugene, OR 97403. He is buried at Rest-Haven Memorial Park.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019