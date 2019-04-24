|
Jerry David Bishop Longtime Hamlin Junior High teacher Jerry David Bishop, 82, went to be with Jesus on April 15, after unexpected complications from a stomach virus.
October 23, 1936 -
April 15, 2019
Born in Bend, Oregon to Leo and Alice Nelson Bishop (both deceased), he grew up with his two brothers Don (Kay) and Jim in the outdoors scouting, hiking, fishing, hunting and enjoying God's beautiful creation. He graduated from the University of Oregon where he met his lovely wife Kenda Sue Longenecker—they were married for over 61 years. He taught for 33 years: first two in Condon, Oregon and the remaining at Hamlin Jr. High in Springfield. In the first five years of marriage, Jerry and Sue were blessed with three children: Julie (Mitch), Joni (Oseas) and Jon. Between the three, they were given 7 grandkids: Andrew, Marissa (Kenneth), Daniele (Adams), Kristina, Cassandra (Justin), Dean & Hayley, and 15 great grandkids with twins on the way!
A public celebration service will be on Saturday, May 4 at 1:00 p.m., Springfield Faith Center, 600 Hayden Bridge Way, Springfield, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Springfield Education Foundation or Young Life of Eugene/Springfield. The family requests wearing of green and/or yellow to the service to celebrate Jerry's love of the Oregon Ducks. Inurnment will be a private family time at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 24, 2019