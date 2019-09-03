|
Jerry Diller
4/11/1943 - 9/2/2019
On Monday, September 2, 2019, Jerry Victor Diller, passed away at the age of 76. Jerry was born on April 11, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, the only child of Max and Belle (Davidson) Diller. He received his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
At Colorado, he met and later married Carole (Sacks) Diller. They raised two daughters, Becca and Rachel. While Jerry and Carole weren't meant to be married long-term, they remained close friends throughout his life. Jerry loved being a grandpa and was "Bubba" to Jake & Allie (Becca & Alex Ramati) and Dillon (Rachel & Warren Kleban).
Jerry practiced as a licensed psychologist on and off for much of his career and was an Emeritus Professor of Clinical Psychology at The Wright Institute in Berkeley, California where he taught classes on cultural diversity, cross-cultural service delivery, the history of psychology and supervised doctoral students since 1979. Jerry was an accomplished author focusing on Jewish identity, psychology, and cultural diversity. He also had a short stint as a pastry chef, which was his family's favorite job.
Jerry loved to travel and filled many passports exploring the world. He always found connection when he travelled, especially in South Africa where he got involved with the Institute for the Healing of Memories, which seeks to contribute to the healing journey of individuals, communities and nations. Jerry cared deeply about helping individuals and communities move beyond trauma toward a more peaceful and just future.
Jerry was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He is loved and will be missed by all. There will be a memorial service at Rest Haven Memorial Park on Thursday, September 5th at 11 am.
His family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of the Spring Living at Greer Gardens and Serenity Hospice for their care for him during his final days. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Temple Beth Israel (https://www.tbieugene.org/donate/) or The Institute for Healing of Memories North America (https://healingmemoriesna.org/donate).
