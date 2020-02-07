|
Jerry Gries
March 7, 1949 - February 1, 2020
Gerald L. "Jerry" Gries passed away Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene. He was 70.
Jerry was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to LeRoy and Evelyn (Lee) Gries. He attended Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein, Iowa, and was a starting player on the SHHS "Tigers" basketball team. He later played basketball for Ellsworth Junior College in Iowa City, Iowa.
For most of his life Jerry worked in heavy equipment sales; he learned well the back roads and timber sites around Lane County and western Oregon. He enjoyed his work because it kept him active and outdoors much of the time.
Jerry collected and restored numerous cars, but focused on his favorite muscle car—the Oldsmobile 442. He attended car shows and auctions across the country, buying and selling cars and parts, and trading stories with other collectors. Jerry also loved to fly, and was a licensed pilot with instrument rating.
We will remember Jerry for his love of family, his cooking and BBQ skills, and his appreciation for animal friends both indoors and out.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jade; his four children Chelsie, Jeff, Kevin, and Scott; his sisters, Judith and Katherine; his brother, Greg; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 on March 7 at St. Catherine Church in Veneta, with reception following at Jerry and Jade's home in Veneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020